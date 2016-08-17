版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower after Fed as resource stocks weigh

TORONTO Aug 17 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Wednesday, paring steeper losses after the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting offered a balanced view on when it may hike U.S. interest rates, while losses among gold miners and oil and gas producers weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,697.60. Six of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

