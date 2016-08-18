CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower; banks weigh, energy stocks gain

TORONTO Aug 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Thursday, its second straight marginal loss, as gains for energy companies as oil prices pushed higher were offset by losses for banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,695.68. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)