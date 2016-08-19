版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on day and week; eyes bank earns, Fed

TORONTO Aug 19 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Friday, a third straight directionless day, as a recent pullback loses momentum and investors await direction on U.S. monetary policy and domestic bank earnings next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.22 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,687.46. It lost 0.4 percent over the week.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

