版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms to 1-week high as banks rally on earnings

TORONTO, Aug 23 Canada's main stock index edged
up to a one-week high on Tuesday as better-than-expected
earnings for one of the country's major banks supported
financials, offsetting losses for the materials group.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent
at 14,764.77. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groups
ended higher.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐