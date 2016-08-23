CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms to 1-week high as banks rally on earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Aug 23 Canada's main stock index edged up to a one-week high on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings for one of the country's major banks supported financials, offsetting losses for the materials group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent at 14,764.77. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16