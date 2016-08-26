版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher in seesaw session after Yellen speech

TORONTO Aug 26 Canada's main stock index edged higher in a seesaw session on Friday, led by financial and energy stocks as investors raised bets for U.S. interest rate hikes this year after a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Yellen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,639.88. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

