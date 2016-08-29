版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 30日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, miners; energy shares weigh

TORONTO Aug 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by gains among financial and mining stocks, while a fall in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.13 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,682.01. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)

