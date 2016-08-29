CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, miners; energy shares weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by gains among financial and mining stocks, while a fall in oil prices weighed on energy shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.13 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,682.01. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16