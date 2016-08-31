版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with oil, but notches 0.1 pct gain in August

TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as the resource-rich market was hurt by a sharp slide in oil prices that hit its energy companies, while banks and other financial stocks also pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 87.70 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,597.15. For the month of August, it notched a 0.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)

