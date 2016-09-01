版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by gold mining stocks after weak U.S. data

TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks as weak U.S. manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.96 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,683.91. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

