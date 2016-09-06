版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 7日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher gold prices support mining shares

TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as higher gold prices supported mining stocks, while news of an acquisition boosted shares of the country's largest pipeline company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,812.99. Only three of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐