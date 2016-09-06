CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher gold prices support mining shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as higher gold prices supported mining stocks, while news of an acquisition boosted shares of the country's largest pipeline company.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,812.99. Only three of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16