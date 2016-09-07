版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as central bank warns on growth

TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday as the country's central bank warned of risks to growth, with a convenience store operator, some banks, telecom companies and miners among the biggest weights.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.37 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,796.65. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell, although most were marginal losses. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐