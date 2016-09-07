CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as central bank warns on growth

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday as the country's central bank warned of risks to growth, with a convenience store operator, some banks, telecom companies and miners among the biggest weights.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.37 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,796.65. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell, although most were marginal losses. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16