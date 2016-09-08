版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gains for energy offset broader losses

TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as an oil price-driven rally in energy stocks offset broader losses for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.51 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,803.26. Energy was the only one of the index's 10 main groups to end higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐