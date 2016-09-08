CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gains for energy offset broader losses

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as an oil price-driven rally in energy stocks offset broader losses for the market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.51 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,803.26. Energy was the only one of the index's 10 main groups to end higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16