CANADA STOCKS-TSX suffers biggest loss since Feb as global bond yields rise

TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest loss since February on Friday, slumping to a five-week low as higher bond yields in major economies pressured global stock and commodity markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 263.38 points, or 1.78 percent, at 14,539.88. All 10 of the index's major groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)