CANADA STOCKS-TSX suffers biggest loss since Feb as global bond yields rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest loss since February on Friday, slumping to a five-week low as higher bond yields in major economies pressured global stock and commodity markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 263.38 points, or 1.78 percent, at 14,539.88. All 10 of the index's major groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16