CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as Open Text jumps, Fed official talks caution

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, boosted by a jump in Open Text shares after the software company acquired a rival's assets and by reduced bets on a near-term U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.06 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,597.06. Six of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)