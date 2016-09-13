CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at lowest in two months, oil slump hits energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index hit its lowest close since July 8 on Tuesday, slumping 1.7 percent as gloomy outlooks from crude producers and consumers weighed on oil prices and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 248.04 points, at 14,349.10. All 10 main sectors fell, with the energy group losing 3.3 percent.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)