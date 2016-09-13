CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at lowest in two months, oil slump hits energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index hit its lowest close since July 8 on Tuesday, slumping 1.7 percent as gloomy outlooks from crude producers and consumers weighed on oil prices and energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 248.04 points, at 14,349.10. All 10 main sectors fell, with the energy group losing 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16