CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as U.S. earnings dent sentiment

TORONTO Oct 11 Canada's main stock edged lower on Tuesday as a disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting gains for the shares of energy companies after a recent move higher in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.66 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,549.60. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)