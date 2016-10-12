CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for first day in four, led by gold miners

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 12 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first session in four as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.37 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,618.97. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16