2016年 10月 14日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with higher oil, banks gain

TORONTO Oct 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, as stronger oil prices boosted energy shares and heavyweight financial stocks also gained, bouncing off a one-week low after weak Chinese data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.74 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,643.71. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

