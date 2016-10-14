CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil and gold prices weigh

TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on the shares of key resource companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 58.72 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,584.99. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)