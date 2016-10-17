版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by materials as gold firms

TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by gains for the materials group as gold rose, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.53 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,596.52. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐