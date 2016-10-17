CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by materials as gold firms

TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by gains for the materials group as gold rose, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.53 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,596.52. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)