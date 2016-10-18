CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 2-week high on broad-based rally

TORONTO Oct 18 Canada's main stock index rallied to a more than a two-week high on Tuesday as financials and resource stocks led a broad-based rally, aided by rising oil and gold shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 155.73 points, or 1.07 percent, at 14,752.25. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; diting by Steve Orlofsky)