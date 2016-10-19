版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at highest close in 15 months as resource stocks gain

TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index recorded its highest close since June 2015 on Wednesday, as energy stocks jumped with oil prices after a big fall in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher gold prices boosted miners of the precious metal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,840.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

