CANADA STOCKS-TSX claws higher from 16-month peak, resource stocks up

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as resource stocks gained despite lower commodity prices while industrial and consumer stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.75 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,848.24. It has not closed that high since June, 2015. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16