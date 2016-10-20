版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX claws higher from 16-month peak, resource stocks up

TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as resource stocks gained despite lower commodity prices while industrial and consumer stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.75 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,848.24. It has not closed that high since June, 2015. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)

