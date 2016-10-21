版本:
2016年 10月 22日 星期六

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 16-month high, led by energy and financials

TORONTO Oct 21 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a 16-month high on Friday as shares of resource and financial sector companies led broad-based gains and investors speculated on a rate cut from the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 91.12 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,939.04. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

