CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 16-month high, led by energy and financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 21 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a 16-month high on Friday as shares of resource and financial sector companies led broad-based gains and investors speculated on a rate cut from the Bank of Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 91.12 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,939.04. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16