CANADA STOCKS-TSX in broad fall led by energy stocks, gold miners gain

TORONTO Oct 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by energy stocks as oil prices weighed, while gold miners offset the losses as bullion hit a three-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 52.38 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,870.63. The materials sector was the only one of 10 main groups to gain. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)