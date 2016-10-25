版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX in broad fall led by energy stocks, gold miners gain

TORONTO Oct 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by energy stocks as oil prices weighed, while gold miners offset the losses as bullion hit a three-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 52.38 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,870.63. The materials sector was the only one of 10 main groups to gain. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

