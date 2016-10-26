版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as industrial, resource stocks weigh

TORONTO Oct 26 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railway, fell after reporting a dip in quarterly revenue, and energy and materials stocks slipped on lower commodity prices and renewed concerns about their outlook for growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,807.56. It has lost more than 150 points since hitting a near 16-month high on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)

