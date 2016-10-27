CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as oil rallies

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by the energy sector as oil rallied and a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings, while financials also gained ground as bond yields rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,833.75. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16