CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by the energy sector as oil rallied and a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings, while financials also gained ground as bond yields rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,833.75. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)