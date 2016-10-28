版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 29日 星期六 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks led TSX down with oil; index off 1 pct on week

TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Friday, as heavyweight energy stocks weighed amid lower oil prices and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc slumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.46 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,785.29. It lost 1 percent on the week, after closing last week at a 16-month high. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

