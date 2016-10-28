CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks led TSX down with oil; index off 1 pct on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Friday, as heavyweight energy stocks weighed amid lower oil prices and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc slumped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.46 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,785.29. It lost 1 percent on the week, after closing last week at a 16-month high. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16