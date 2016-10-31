版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as energy stocks, Valeant weigh

TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Monday, as broad gains were canceled out as weaker oil prices weighed on energy stocks and by a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after a report its former executives are the focus of a U.S. criminal probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,787.40. It gained 0.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

