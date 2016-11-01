CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower as banks, industrials weigh

TORONTO Nov 1 Canada's main stock index closed barely lower on Tuesday, as a sharp rebound in shares of pharmaceutical company Valeant and gains for gold miners offset losses for heavyweight financial and industrial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.95 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,778.32. Seven of its 10 main groups lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)