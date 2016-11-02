CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks as oil tumble hits energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index ended 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday in a broad retreat led by energy stocks as oil prices tumbled and heavyweight financial and materials stocks also lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 183.21 points, or 1.24 percent, at 14,595.11. It was the index's sharpest one-day loss since Sept. 13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16