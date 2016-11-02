版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks as oil tumble hits energy stocks

TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index ended 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday in a broad retreat led by energy stocks as oil prices tumbled and heavyweight financial and materials stocks also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 183.21 points, or 1.24 percent, at 14,595.11. It was the index's sharpest one-day loss since Sept. 13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

