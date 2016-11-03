CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 3-week low as lower oil weighs on energy

TORONTO Nov 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a three-week low, pressured by losses for energy stocks as oil prices slid.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.30 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,583.42. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)