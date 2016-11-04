版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX suffers lowest close in 6-weeks as energy, banks fall

TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday to its lowest closing level in six weeks amid declines in energy and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,509.25. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

