CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher ahead of U.S. election result

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 8 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains for materials and financials offset a sharp drop in the shares of a major drugmaker and as investors braced for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.39 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,656.84. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16