CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Trump presidency boosts energy

TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy producers, materials and financials, as investors saw Donald Trump's U.S. presidency favoring the oil sector and boosting economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 103.07 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,759.91. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)