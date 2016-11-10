版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 11日 星期五 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as resource and defensive stocks lose ground

TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on gold mining and energy stocks, while higher bond yields weighed on defensive sectors, such as utilities, telecoms and consumer staples.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.73 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,744.18. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

