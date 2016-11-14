CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds as banks, resource stocks lead

TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, reversing an earlier decline as solid gains among bank and resource stocks offset losses in the defensive sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 43.10 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,598.51. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)