加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most since September as oil surges

TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's benchmark stock index on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September as energy shares tracked oil higher, while gold miners and defensive stocks pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic policy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,756.28. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

