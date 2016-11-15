CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most since September as oil surges

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's benchmark stock index on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September as energy shares tracked oil higher, while gold miners and defensive stocks pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic policy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,756.28. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16