CANADA-STOCKS-TSX tracks dip in commodities, long-dated bond yields

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a dip in commodity prices and long-dated bond yields weighed on resource and financials stocks, offsetting gains for the consumer staples group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 22.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,733.22. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16