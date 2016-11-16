版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 17日 星期四 05:06 BJT

CANADA-STOCKS-TSX tracks dip in commodities, long-dated bond yields

TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a dip in commodity prices and long-dated bond yields weighed on resource and financials stocks, offsetting gains for the consumer staples group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 22.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,733.22. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐