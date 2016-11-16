CANADA-STOCKS-TSX tracks dip in commodities, long-dated bond yields

TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a dip in commodity prices and long-dated bond yields weighed on resource and financials stocks, offsetting gains for the consumer staples group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 22.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,733.22. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Editing by Chris Reese)