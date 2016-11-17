CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 3-week high, led by banks

TORONTO Nov 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in three weeks as Canadian banks tracked gains for their U.S. counterparts on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 92.87 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,826.09. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)