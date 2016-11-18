CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks; ends up 2.1 pct on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 18 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by rising energy and banking stocks that offset losses among miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 37.94 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,864.03. The index notched a 2.1 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16