2016年 11月 19日 星期六 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks; ends up 2.1 pct on week

TORONTO Nov 18 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by rising energy and banking stocks that offset losses among miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 37.94 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,864.03. The index notched a 2.1 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

