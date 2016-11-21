CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to a 17-month high as oil surges

TORONTO Nov 21 Canada's main stock index jumped to a 17-month high on Monday, led by a more than 3 percent gain for its energy sector as oil rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 175.84 points, or 1.18 percent, at 15,039.87. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)