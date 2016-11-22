CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with miners, financials to new 17-month high

TORONTO Nov 22 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a fresh 17-month high on Tuesday as base metal mining and financial shares rose, offsetting some profit-taking in energy shares ahead of a meeting next week of major oil producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,100.38. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)