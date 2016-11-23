CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as slumping gold miners offset bank gains

TORONTO Nov 23 Gold miners weighed heavily on Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, leading it to a lower close despite a subdued rise across most other sectors and solid gains for heavyweight banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,080.91. The materials sector that includes gold miners lost 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)