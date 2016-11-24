CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy trims some recent gains

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as energy stocks pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,075.20. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)