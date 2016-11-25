CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends near flat as oil drop weighs on energy

TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Friday as several utilities jumped after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation and financial and railroad stocks climbed, offsetting losses for energy as oil prices pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.24 of a point, or 0 percent, at 15,075.44. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Marguerita Choy)