CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks, insurers weigh

TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a drop in energy shares ahead of a key OPEC meeting and as insurers lost ground with a pullback in longer-dated bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 60.08 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,015.36. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)