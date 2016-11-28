CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks, insurers weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a drop in energy shares ahead of a key OPEC meeting and as insurers lost ground with a pullback in longer-dated bond yields.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 60.08 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,015.36. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16