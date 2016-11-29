CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits new 1-week low ahead of OPEC, pipeline decisions

TORONTO Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell to a new one-week low on Tuesday as energy stocks slumped due to major oil exporters' struggle to agree on terms of a planned production cut, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained after a solid earnings report.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.55 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,999.81. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)