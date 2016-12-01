CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as higher bond yields offset energy rally

TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier new 17-month high as higher bond yields pressured defensive stocks, offsetting further gains for energy shares after a deal by OPEC to cut output boosted oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 55.32 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,027.53. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)