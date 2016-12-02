CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises slightly, gold miners gain

TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Friday, with gold miners and other materials stocks rising on higher commodity prices while railways, insurers and energy stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,052.52. It slipped 0.15 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)