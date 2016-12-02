CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises slightly, gold miners gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Friday, with gold miners and other materials stocks rising on higher commodity prices while railways, insurers and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,052.52. It slipped 0.15 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16