CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and materials groups

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as recent strength in commodity prices supported the energy and materials groups, while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials contributed to greater investor confidence.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.65 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,095.17. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16