CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and materials groups

TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as recent strength in commodity prices supported the energy and materials groups, while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials contributed to greater investor confidence.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.65 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,095.17. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)